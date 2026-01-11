$42.990.00
Klitschko showed how utility workers are restoring infrastructure damaged by the enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the round-the-clock work of utility services to restore damaged infrastructure. The main goal is to restore heating to Kyiv residents' homes as soon as possible after the enemy attack.

Klitschko showed how utility workers are restoring infrastructure damaged by the enemy attack

Vitali Klitschko showed how work is underway in Kyiv to restore infrastructure damaged by the enemy attack. Utility services are working around the clock to restore heat to the homes of the capital's residents as soon as possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the mayor of the capital of Ukraine.

Details

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, utility workers are working day and night, despite difficult conditions. The main goal is to restore heat supply to residential buildings in the city as soon as possible.

Our utility workers are working day and night to eliminate damage, to provide heat supply. I want to sincerely thank them for this work they are doing in the extremely low temperatures that are currently observed in our city. There is a lot of work, but we are working and are convinced that we will overcome these challenges

- he stated.

In addition, according to preliminary information, most Kyiv residents have already had their heat restored, and work continues to solve the problem.

Recall

On January 10, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and Kyiv region. This led to the shutdown of water supply, heat supply and electric transport in the capital.

UNN also reported that more than 130,000 consumers were left without power in Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling.

