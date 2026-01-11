Composer Guy Moon, author of music for “SpongeBob” and other films, has died

Guy Moon, an Emmy-nominated composer known for his work on Nickelodeon animated series such as "The Fairly OddParents," "Danny Phantom," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and others, has passed away at the age of 63. The Hollywood Reporter announced his death, as reported by UNN.

According to the publication, and based on a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and a family statement, Guy Moon died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

The composer's family announced his death on Facebook: "He leaves an unmistakable legacy and will be greatly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he touched."

