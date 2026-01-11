Composer Guy Moon, author of music for “SpongeBob” and other films, has died

$42.990.00
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 11817 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 17061 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 25681 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 36706 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 57184 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 40992 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33129 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36634 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59789 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40665 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 10676 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 7628 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 7108 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 15600 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 11821 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 11811 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 97331 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 123649 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 93625 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111900 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 17215 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 19885 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75533 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76509 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96880 views
Composer Guy Moon, author of music for “SpongeBob” and other films, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

According to the publication, citing a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner and a family statement, Guy Moon died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

Composer Guy Moon, author of music for “SpongeBob” and other films, has died

Guy Moon, an Emmy-nominated composer known for his work on Nickelodeon animated series such as "The Fairly OddParents," "Danny Phantom," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and others, has passed away at the age of 63. The Hollywood Reporter announced his death, as reported by UNN.

Details

Guy Moon was a composer who worked on popular Nickelodeon animated television shows.

According to the publication, and based on a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and a family statement, Guy Moon died on Thursday from injuries sustained in a traffic accident.

The composer's family announced his death on Facebook: "He leaves an unmistakable legacy and will be greatly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he touched."

Recall

Bob Weir, guitarist and vocalist of Grateful Dead, died at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer. The musician was a key architect of the band's unique sound.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Musician
Road traffic accident
Carcinoma
Series