"Stop and remember who you were": Yushchenko addresses Orbán with an open letter

The third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, wrote an open letter to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Yushchenko, in particular, called on the head of the Hungarian government to be "the leader whom the world once respected and who knew that freedom is the only way."

Viktor, look at this photo. We stand side by side in times when the future of our region seemed common, clear, and bright to us. Then we both believed that freedom is not just a word, but the highest gift worth fighting for. I remember you differently. I remember a leader who understood the price of dignity and knew what liberation from imperial oppression was. Today I look at your actions and ask myself: where did that Viktor go? How did it happen that a person who saw the establishment of a free Hungary is now playing along with forces that want to destroy the freedom of a neighbor? - Yushchenko wrote.

He noted that Ukraine is bleeding today "for the same values that we once discussed at the negotiating table."

We are defending not only our land, we are defending the peace of your country, as well as all of Europe. Politics is not just about numbers, profit, or gas. It is primarily about values. When you choose the side of the aggressor, you betray not only Ukraine - you betray the memory of your own people, who know what Soviet tanks on the streets of Budapest are like. - said the third president of Ukraine.

He added that "it is not too late to return to the light, to true European brotherhood, where honor is valued, not dubious political agreements."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European leaders to develop a "plan B" to ensure long-term financing for Ukraine, as a 90 billion euro loan is being blocked by Hungary, led by Putin's ally Viktor Orbán.

Orban stated that Ukrainians are threatening his children and grandchildren