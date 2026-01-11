Scandinavian diplomats refute Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels near Greenland

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 6898 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
04:41 PM • 12886 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 15571 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 17448 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32780 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 27607 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32346 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 42883 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66337 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44334 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32780 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 104590 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131225 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 100424 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113515 views
The New York Times

Scandinavian diplomats refute Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels near Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Scandinavian countries have denied Trump's claims about the presence of Russian and Chinese warships near Greenland. According to diplomats, no Russian or Chinese vessels have been detected in the area.

Scandinavian diplomats refute Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels near Greenland

Scandinavian countries, citing NATO intelligence, have denied US President Donald Trump's claims that the waters around Greenland are "swarming" with Russian and Chinese warships. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to diplomats, no Russian or Chinese vessels, including submarines, have been detected in the area of the island in recent years. Although these countries are indeed active in the Arctic, their activity is concentrated mainly in the Barents Sea and near Norway, and not off the coast of Greenland.

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday11.01.26, 06:43 • 11322 views

The FT notes that Trump is using the narrative of a "threat" from Moscow and Beijing as a key justification for his idea of establishing US control over Greenland.

European allies discuss possible NATO mission to deploy troops in Greenland to allay Trump's fears - Media11.01.26, 09:43 • 5540 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Greenland
Financial Times
NATO
Norway
United States