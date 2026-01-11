Scandinavian diplomats refute Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels near Greenland

Scandinavian countries, citing NATO intelligence, have denied US President Donald Trump's claims that the waters around Greenland are "swarming" with Russian and Chinese warships. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to diplomats, no Russian or Chinese vessels, including submarines, have been detected in the area of the island in recent years. Although these countries are indeed active in the Arctic, their activity is concentrated mainly in the Barents Sea and near Norway, and not off the coast of Greenland.

The FT notes that Trump is using the narrative of a "threat" from Moscow and Beijing as a key justification for his idea of establishing US control over Greenland.

