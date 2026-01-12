$42.990.00
Belgian Defense Minister calls on NATO to launch Arctic operation over Trump's claims to Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken called on NATO to launch a military operation in the High North. This is intended to strengthen unity and address US security concerns regarding Greenland.

Belgian Defense Minister calls on NATO to launch Arctic operation over Trump's claims to Greenland

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken called on NATO to launch a special military operation in the High North to strengthen transatlantic unity and address US security concerns. The statement was made on Sunday, January 11, 2026, amid escalating diplomatic tensions over US President Donald Trump's desire to establish control over Greenland. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In an interview with Reuters, Theo Francken emphasized that the Alliance must demonstrate strength and a united front. According to him, the creation of a permanent NATO mission will help alleviate Washington's concerns about a possible occupation of Greenland by Russia or China in the future.

European allies discuss possible NATO mission to deploy troops in Greenland to allay Trump's fears - Media11.01.26, 09:43 • 5586 views

We must cooperate and demonstrate unity. There is a need for a NATO operation in the High North

- said the minister.

Francken proposed using the existing operations "Baltic Sentry" and "Eastern Sentry" as a model. The new initiative, which he called "Arctic Sentry," is intended to unite the efforts of allies to monitor land and sea using drones, sensors, and other modern technologies.

Diplomatic way out of the crisis

The Belgian minister acknowledged the strategic importance of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, but stressed that the issue of its status and security should be resolved purely within the framework of allied relations.

Scandinavian diplomats refute Trump's claims about Russian and Chinese vessels near Greenland11.01.26, 23:21 • 742 views

I think we need to resolve this issue as friends and allies, as we always do

- added Francken.

This proposal came after Donald Trump on Friday reaffirmed the US intention to own the island, which caused a wave of concern in European capitals. Currently, European diplomats are looking for alternative ways to meet US security demands in the Arctic to avoid territorial claims against Denmark and prevent an internal crisis in NATO.

Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on Sunday11.01.26, 06:43 • 11362 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
The Diplomat
Greenland
Reuters
NATO
Donald Trump
Denmark
China
United States