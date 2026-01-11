Gaza ceasefire violated: three Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes

On January 11, new civilian casualties were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to actions by the Israeli army. According to local health authorities, at least three people died in two separate incidents. This occurred amid rising tensions three months after the October ceasefire was reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to medics, one person was killed in the Tuffah area of Gaza City – a territory currently under Palestinian control. Two more Palestinians died in the southern part of the enclave, in the city of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, where an Israeli military presence is still maintained.

Representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the military opened fire in the northern part of the sector on an individual identified as a "terrorist." According to the Israeli side, he crossed the line controlled by them and posed an immediate threat. A similar explanation was given regarding an airstrike in southern Gaza, where the military also reported eliminating a "terrorist" who approached Israeli troop positions.

Ceasefire agreement crisis

Despite the fact that large-scale hostilities in the enclave have significantly subsided since October 2025, a complete cessation of violence has not occurred. Both sides – Israel and Hamas – regularly accuse each other of violating the terms of the agreement.

On Sunday, a Hamas representative told Reuters that the group had called on international mediators to intervene in the situation. Hamas emphasizes that daily killings by Israel are aimed at deliberately disrupting peace agreements. According to the Palestinian side, the total number of deaths in Gaza since the signing of the ceasefire has already exceeded 440 people.

