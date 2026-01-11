$42.990.00
The New York Times

Gaza ceasefire violated: three Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On January 11, three Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes. The Israeli army stated that it had eliminated "terrorists" who posed a threat.

Gaza ceasefire violated: three Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes

On January 11, new civilian casualties were recorded in the Gaza Strip due to actions by the Israeli army. According to local health authorities, at least three people died in two separate incidents. This occurred amid rising tensions three months after the October ceasefire was reached. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to medics, one person was killed in the Tuffah area of Gaza City – a territory currently under Palestinian control. Two more Palestinians died in the southern part of the enclave, in the city of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Yunis, where an Israeli military presence is still maintained.

Death toll in Gaza exceeds 71,000: humanitarian crisis continues despite ceasefire04.01.26, 07:57 • 6219 views

Representatives of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the military opened fire in the northern part of the sector on an individual identified as a "terrorist." According to the Israeli side, he crossed the line controlled by them and posed an immediate threat. A similar explanation was given regarding an airstrike in southern Gaza, where the military also reported eliminating a "terrorist" who approached Israeli troop positions.

Ceasefire agreement crisis

Despite the fact that large-scale hostilities in the enclave have significantly subsided since October 2025, a complete cessation of violence has not occurred. Both sides – Israel and Hamas – regularly accuse each other of violating the terms of the agreement.

Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley06.01.26, 06:29 • 4712 views

On Sunday, a Hamas representative told Reuters that the group had called on international mediators to intervene in the situation. Hamas emphasizes that daily killings by Israel are aimed at deliberately disrupting peace agreements. According to the Palestinian side, the total number of deaths in Gaza since the signing of the ceasefire has already exceeded 440 people.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval11.01.26, 05:00 • 4478 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip