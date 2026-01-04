$42.170.00
Death toll in Gaza exceeds 71,000: humanitarian crisis continues despite ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The death toll in Gaza has risen to 71,384 as of January 4, 2026, with 171,251 injured. Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, 418 people have been killed and another 1,171 injured.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, as of January 4, 2026, the death toll from hostilities in the sector has risen to 71,384. Over the past day, the bodies of three Palestinians were delivered to hospitals, one of whom was recovered from under the rubble, and another 18 people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Turkish media.

Details

The total number of injured since the beginning of the conflict in October 2023 has reached 171,251 people. Official medical representatives note that the real figures may be higher, as many people are still considered missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The judicial committee recently confirmed the death of another 110 Palestinians, information about whom was obtained during the identification of bodies.

Hamas will pay if it doesn't disarm soon - Trump31.12.25, 10:20 • 3476 views

Since the current ceasefire agreement came into force, 418 deaths have been recorded, and 1,171 people have been injured. In addition, rescue services have recovered the bodies of 684 dead from under the rubble, who had remained there for a long time.

Diplomatic efforts and the real situation

On October 9, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced the approval of the first phase of a peace plan during negotiations in Egypt. The agreement, which came into force on October 10, provided for a ceasefire and an exchange of prisoners. According to the plan, Israel began a phased withdrawal of troops, and Hamas agreed to release hostages.

Despite the formal ceasefire, the situation in the region remains tense. Local sources report regular pinpoint strikes by the Israeli army, which the IDF command explains by the need to neutralize security threats. At the same time, humanitarian organizations emphasize the critical state of Gaza's medical system and the difficulties in delivering aid due to blocked logistical routes. 

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss Gaza ceasefire amid fears of renewed fighting29.12.25, 14:38 • 3932 views

Stepan Haftko

