Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on southern and eastern regions of Lebanon throughout Monday and into the night of Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Specifically, the city of Sidon - the country's third-largest settlement - was attacked. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Around 1 AM on Tuesday, an Israeli missile destroyed a three-story commercial building in the coastal city of Sidon. According to AP, the building was located in an industrial area among workshops and was empty at the time of the strike.

At least one person was hospitalized; there are currently no reports of fatalities. This attack was unannounced, as the Israeli command did not publish evacuation warnings specifically for this area.

Operations in the Beqaa Valley and the South

Earlier on Monday, the IDF carried out targeted strikes on the infrastructure of Hezbollah and Hamas groups. Specifically:

Beqaa Valley: In the village of Manara, a house belonging to Sharhabil al-Sayed - a Hamas commander eliminated back in 2024 - was hit.

Village of Braike: As a result of a drone strike on a car, two people were injured, whom Israel identified as members of Hezbollah.

Before most of the attacks in the east and south, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee published evacuation warnings on X, which helped avoid mass civilian casualties.

Context and Security Situation

The escalation occurred against the backdrop of the Lebanese army commander preparing to report to the government on a plan to disarm Hezbollah in border areas. The Israeli side emphasizes that it continues to destroy terrorist infrastructure that threatens the security of its borders.

