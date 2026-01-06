Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

$42.290.12
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 10243 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 30687 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 57422 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 35074 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 38370 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 41978 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103213 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70549 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95675 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99791 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
This is our hemisphere: The US State Department declared the Western Hemisphere a zone of Washington's interestsVideoJanuary 5, 06:52 PM • 4164 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 6224 views
Don't play games with President Trump: US State Department addresses Russia and IranJanuary 5, 07:20 PM • 5292 views
Emergency power outages on the left bank of Kyiv have been canceledJanuary 5, 07:26 PM • 2796 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 5474 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 15472 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 57425 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 40065 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 103213 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 161217 views
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 5512 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 56351 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50796 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 47323 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 55418 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

IDF forces carried out a series of strikes on southern and eastern areas of Lebanon on January 6, 2026, including the city of Sidon. Attacks also occurred in the Bekaa Valley, where the home of a Hamas commander and a car with Hezbollah members were hit.

Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Photo: AP

The Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on southern and eastern regions of Lebanon throughout Monday and into the night of Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Specifically, the city of Sidon - the country's third-largest settlement - was attacked. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Around 1 AM on Tuesday, an Israeli missile destroyed a three-story commercial building in the coastal city of Sidon. According to AP, the building was located in an industrial area among workshops and was empty at the time of the strike.

Israel eliminated one of the leaders of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon26.12.25, 06:22 • 4281 view

At least one person was hospitalized; there are currently no reports of fatalities. This attack was unannounced, as the Israeli command did not publish evacuation warnings specifically for this area.

Operations in the Beqaa Valley and the South

Earlier on Monday, the IDF carried out targeted strikes on the infrastructure of Hezbollah and Hamas groups. Specifically:

  • Beqaa Valley: In the village of Manara, a house belonging to Sharhabil al-Sayed - a Hamas commander eliminated back in 2024 - was hit.
    • Village of Braike: As a result of a drone strike on a car, two people were injured, whom Israel identified as members of Hezbollah.

      Before most of the attacks in the east and south, IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee published evacuation warnings on X, which helped avoid mass civilian casualties.

      Context and Security Situation

      The escalation occurred against the backdrop of the Lebanese army commander preparing to report to the government on a plan to disarm Hezbollah in border areas. The Israeli side emphasizes that it continues to destroy terrorist infrastructure that threatens the security of its borders. 

      Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon06.01.26, 01:17 • 1214 views

      Stepan Haftko

