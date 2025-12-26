Israel eliminated one of the leaders of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination in Lebanon of a serviceman of the Iranian Quds Force (one of the five branches of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), who was involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

It is noted that the military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawari, calling him a key operative in the unit 840 forces.

He was killed in the Ansariya area, the military added in its statement, without providing any further details of his death. - the report says.

It is worth adding that at the end of October, Israel launched an attack on Beirut on November 23, stating that the target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah. One person was killed and 21 were injured as a result of the attack.

