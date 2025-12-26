$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM • 14275 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 50690 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 53913 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 67142 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 33717 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 25945 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 19805 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 64908 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 81183 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 35420 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Israel eliminated one of the leaders of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawari, a serviceman of the Iranian Quds Force, in Lebanon. He was involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon.

Israel eliminated one of the leaders of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination in Lebanon of a serviceman of the Iranian Quds Force (one of the five branches of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), who was involved in planning attacks from Syria and Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the military identified the man as Hussein Mahmoud Marshad al-Jawari, calling him a key operative in the unit 840 forces.

He was killed in the Ansariya area, the military added in its statement, without providing any further details of his death.

- the report says.

It is worth adding that at the end of October, Israel launched an attack on Beirut on November 23, stating that the target was the chief of staff of Hezbollah. One person was killed and 21 were injured as a result of the attack.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the preparation of retaliatory measures after a bomb explosion incident that wounded an IDF officer.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon ahead of crucial meeting on Hezbollah disarmament18.12.25, 20:51 • 3856 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
Syria