Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon ahead of crucial meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 5112 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 9906 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12558 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10632 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15911 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10295 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7932 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23489 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20216 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13023 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 7414 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17017 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14379 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16524 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 3540 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15912 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16589 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23489 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49987 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56581 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38585 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37079 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43446 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48441 views
Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon ahead of crucial meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3278 views

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on southern and northeastern Lebanon, approaching the deadline for Hezbollah's disarmament. This occurred ahead of a ceasefire compliance committee meeting and meetings in Paris regarding aid to the Lebanese army.

Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon ahead of crucial meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

On Thursday, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on southern and northeastern Lebanon, as the deadline approaches for disarming the militant group Hezbollah along the tense border between the countries, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The strikes came a day before a meeting of the committee overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the last war between Israel and Hezbollah a year ago. Friday's meeting will be the second meeting of the mechanism after Israel and Lebanon appointed civilian members to the previously exclusively military committee. The group also includes the United States, France, and UN peacekeeping forces deployed along the border.

At the same time, according to AP, in Paris, Lebanese army commander General Rodolphe Haykal held meetings with American, French, and Saudi officials to discuss ways to assist the army in its mission to strengthen its presence in the border area. Haykal began his meetings with talks with French military officials.

General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, published a message on Thursday stating that he discussed with Haykal the strategic environment and security challenges in Lebanon and the region.

Mandon stated that France's assistance to the Lebanese army is guided by a common goal, which is to "contribute to maintaining stability and lasting peace, with respect for Lebanon's sovereignty."

The French Foreign Ministry said that political parties meeting in Paris on Thursday agreed to hold a conference in February aimed at supporting the Lebanese armed forces.

The ministry added that the talks focused on how to demonstrate progress in disarming Hezbollah, as French, Saudi, and American officials met with the head of the Lebanese army to work on a roadmap for the disarmament mechanism.

A statement from the Lebanese army quoted Haykal as telling Mandon that the Lebanese army is striving to implement the first phase of the ceasefire agreement near the border with Israel "within the specified timeframe."

Add

The Lebanese government has stated that the army should clear the entire border area south of the Litani River of Hezbollah's armed presence by the end of the year.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers in a military complex the group uses to conduct training and courses for its fighters. The Israeli military also said it struck several Hezbollah military facilities where weapons were stored and from where Hezbollah members had recently operated.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the intense airstrikes stretched from the Rihan mountain areas in the south to the northeastern Hermel region bordering Syria.

"This is an Israeli message to the Paris meeting aimed at supporting the Lebanese army," Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said of the strikes.

"The fire belt of Israeli airstrikes is intended to honor tomorrow's (Friday's) mechanism meeting," Berri said during a parliamentary session in Beirut.

Recall

The last war between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, a day after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Israel launched a large-scale bombing of Lebanon in September 2024, which significantly weakened Hezbollah, followed by a ground invasion.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel has since carried out almost daily airstrikes, mainly targeting Hezbollah members, but also killing 127 civilians.

In recent weeks, the US has increased pressure on Lebanon to work more actively on disarming Hezbollah.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
United Nations
Lebanon
Syria
Paris
France
United States