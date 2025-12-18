Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon ahead of crucial meeting on Hezbollah disarmament

On Thursday, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on southern and northeastern Lebanon, as the deadline approaches for disarming the militant group Hezbollah along the tense border between the countries, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The strikes came a day before a meeting of the committee overseeing the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the last war between Israel and Hezbollah a year ago. Friday's meeting will be the second meeting of the mechanism after Israel and Lebanon appointed civilian members to the previously exclusively military committee. The group also includes the United States, France, and UN peacekeeping forces deployed along the border.

At the same time, according to AP, in Paris, Lebanese army commander General Rodolphe Haykal held meetings with American, French, and Saudi officials to discuss ways to assist the army in its mission to strengthen its presence in the border area. Haykal began his meetings with talks with French military officials.

General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, published a message on Thursday stating that he discussed with Haykal the strategic environment and security challenges in Lebanon and the region.

Mandon stated that France's assistance to the Lebanese army is guided by a common goal, which is to "contribute to maintaining stability and lasting peace, with respect for Lebanon's sovereignty."

The French Foreign Ministry said that political parties meeting in Paris on Thursday agreed to hold a conference in February aimed at supporting the Lebanese armed forces.

The ministry added that the talks focused on how to demonstrate progress in disarming Hezbollah, as French, Saudi, and American officials met with the head of the Lebanese army to work on a roadmap for the disarmament mechanism.

A statement from the Lebanese army quoted Haykal as telling Mandon that the Lebanese army is striving to implement the first phase of the ceasefire agreement near the border with Israel "within the specified timeframe."

Add

The Lebanese government has stated that the army should clear the entire border area south of the Litani River of Hezbollah's armed presence by the end of the year.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and launchers in a military complex the group uses to conduct training and courses for its fighters. The Israeli military also said it struck several Hezbollah military facilities where weapons were stored and from where Hezbollah members had recently operated.

According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA), the intense airstrikes stretched from the Rihan mountain areas in the south to the northeastern Hermel region bordering Syria.

"This is an Israeli message to the Paris meeting aimed at supporting the Lebanese army," Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said of the strikes.

"The fire belt of Israeli airstrikes is intended to honor tomorrow's (Friday's) mechanism meeting," Berri said during a parliamentary session in Beirut.

Recall

The last war between Israel and Hezbollah began on October 8, 2023, a day after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, after Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas. Israel launched a large-scale bombing of Lebanon in September 2024, which significantly weakened Hezbollah, followed by a ground invasion.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israel has since carried out almost daily airstrikes, mainly targeting Hezbollah members, but also killing 127 civilians.

In recent weeks, the US has increased pressure on Lebanon to work more actively on disarming Hezbollah.