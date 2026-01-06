Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a series of strikes on targets it classifies as military infrastructure of the Hezbollah and Hamas groups in Lebanon. The operation began after urgent evacuation orders were issued for residents of four settlements in the east and south of the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A spokesman for the Israeli military said that the targets of the attacks are facilities in the villages of Hammara and Ain al-Tine, located in the Beqaa Valley in the east, as well as in Kfar Hatta and Aan in southern Lebanon. The military command claims that these areas concentrate the logistics and weapons of the militants.

Violation of the truce and political pressure

The current escalation comes against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement reached through US mediation in 2024. Although that agreement ended the active phase of hostilities, in recent months the parties have regularly exchanged accusations of violating the silence regime.

Lebanese authorities express serious concern that Israel may intensify the intensity of strikes across the country. According to analysts, such actions are aimed at forcing official Beirut to accelerate the process of disarming Hezbollah and confiscating its arsenals under pressure from the international community, particularly the United States.

