Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
07:29 PM • 6222 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 25210 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 49993 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 30399 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 34764 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 40270 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 100221 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70102 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 94999 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99310 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.5m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayorJanuary 5, 01:25 PM • 5108 views
New burial trenches appear in Mariupol: mortality among city residents is risingPhotoJanuary 5, 01:44 PM • 4500 views
Russian agent who blew up military car in Obolon detained in capital's shopping mallJanuary 5, 02:06 PM • 5948 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: lawyer held accountable for delaying court proceedingsJanuary 5, 02:45 PM • 4354 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 11043 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitions06:15 PM • 11112 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 49993 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 37707 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 100221 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 159430 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
France
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US09:31 PM • 1822 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 55190 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 49647 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 46325 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 54424 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
BFM TV

Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The IDF has resumed strikes on Lebanese territory, where, according to the Israeli military, Hamas and Hezbollah militants are located.

Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday launched a series of strikes on targets it classifies as military infrastructure of the Hezbollah and Hamas groups in Lebanon. The operation began after urgent evacuation orders were issued for residents of four settlements in the east and south of the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

A spokesman for the Israeli military said that the targets of the attacks are facilities in the villages of Hammara and Ain al-Tine, located in the Beqaa Valley in the east, as well as in Kfar Hatta and Aan in southern Lebanon. The military command claims that these areas concentrate the logistics and weapons of the militants.

Violation of the truce and political pressure

The current escalation comes against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement reached through US mediation in 2024. Although that agreement ended the active phase of hostilities, in recent months the parties have regularly exchanged accusations of violating the silence regime.

Netanyahu and Trump to discuss Gaza ceasefire amid fears of renewed fighting29.12.25, 14:38 • 4036 views

Lebanese authorities express serious concern that Israel may intensify the intensity of strikes across the country. According to analysts, such actions are aimed at forcing official Beirut to accelerate the process of disarming Hezbollah and confiscating its arsenals under pressure from the international community, particularly the United States.

Israel eliminated one of the leaders of Iran's Quds Force in Lebanon26.12.25, 06:22 • 4275 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon
United States