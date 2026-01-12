Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two morning train services in Zhytomyr region on January 12

UkrZaliznytsia's press service announced temporary changes in the schedule of suburban trains in the Zhytomyr region. The restrictions were introduced due to the need for additional time to carry out repair work on the railway infrastructure. This was reported by UNN.

Details

On Monday, January 12, the following trains will not run:

No. 6480 Olevsk - Korosten (departure at 04:47);

No. 6481 Korosten - Olevsk (departure at 09:48).

Company representatives urge passengers to take these changes into account when planning trips and to follow updates on the carrier's official resources. Restoration work is currently underway to return to the usual schedule.

