$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 8916 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custody
January 11, 04:41 PM • 14703 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 16902 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 18696 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 34744 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28423 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32753 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Ukraine
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43157 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66988 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44623 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two morning train services in Zhytomyr region on January 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

On January 12, Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two morning train services in Zhytomyr region: No. 6480 Olevsk - Korosten and No. 6481 Korosten - Olevsk. This is due to repair work on the railway infrastructure.

Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two morning train services in Zhytomyr region on January 12

UkrZaliznytsia's press service announced temporary changes in the schedule of suburban trains in the Zhytomyr region. The restrictions were introduced due to the need for additional time to carry out repair work on the railway infrastructure. This was reported by UNN.

Details

On Monday, January 12, the following trains will not run:

No. 6480 Olevsk - Korosten (departure at 04:47);

No. 6481 Korosten - Olevsk (departure at 09:48).

Company representatives urge passengers to take these changes into account when planning trips and to follow updates on the carrier's official resources. Restoration work is currently underway to return to the usual schedule. 

Over 60 trains changed routes after night attacks by Russia - Ukrzaliznytsia11.01.26, 13:20 • 3948 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukrainian Railways