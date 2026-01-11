In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the operation of Invincibility Points will be checked due to the cold snap

$42.990.00
01:53 PM • 2796 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
11:39 AM • 6318 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 17355 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 20443 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 28314 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 39249 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 60233 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 42232 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33711 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 37204 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damage
January 11, 06:39 AM • 10774 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran
January 11, 07:03 AM • 17952 views
Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenues
January 11, 07:11 AM • 5646 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy
January 11, 08:18 AM • 14145 views
Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisis
12:15 PM • 8164 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 17355 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
January 8, 06:39 PM • 99212 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 05:08 PM • 125691 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
January 8, 03:30 PM • 95394 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112477 views
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112477 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM • 18290 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM • 20937 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM • 76593 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM • 77456 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM • 97779 views
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Series

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the operation of Invincibility Points will be checked due to the cold snap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Heads of district state administrations were instructed to check the operation of Invincibility Points in Ivano-Frankivsk region. This is due to a sharp cold snap and worsening weather conditions.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the operation of Invincibility Points will be checked due to the cold snap
Photo: t.me/onyshchuksvitlana

Due to the sharp cold snap and worsening weather conditions, the heads of district state administrations were instructed to check the operation of the Invincibility Points in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Onyshchuk noted, the Invincibility Points are an element of the civil defense system and are designed to support the population in case of emergencies. This includes, in particular, prolonged power outages, heating, or communication.

In each of them, you can warm up, rest, charge mobile phones and other gadgets, use the Internet, get hot drinks and basic assistance. All points are equipped with generators, a supply of fuel, first-aid kits, blankets, and communication devices, and responsible persons and duty officers are assigned to each. Invincibility Points must be fully ready for operation at any time. In difficult conditions, people should not be left alone with challenges

 - the post says.

Recall

Due to heavy snowfall, the movement of trucks to the Zakarpattia region from Lviv is difficult. Drivers were urged to direct vehicles to parking areas for snow removal equipment to operate.

Alla Kiosak

Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast