In Ivano-Frankivsk region, the operation of Invincibility Points will be checked due to the cold snap

Due to the sharp cold snap and worsening weather conditions, the heads of district state administrations were instructed to check the operation of the Invincibility Points in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. This was reported by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration, Svitlana Onyshchuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Onyshchuk noted, the Invincibility Points are an element of the civil defense system and are designed to support the population in case of emergencies. This includes, in particular, prolonged power outages, heating, or communication.

In each of them, you can warm up, rest, charge mobile phones and other gadgets, use the Internet, get hot drinks and basic assistance. All points are equipped with generators, a supply of fuel, first-aid kits, blankets, and communication devices, and responsible persons and duty officers are assigned to each. Invincibility Points must be fully ready for operation at any time. In difficult conditions, people should not be left alone with challenges - the post says.

Recall

