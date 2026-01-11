$42.990.00
06:21 PM • 5338 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
04:41 PM • 11522 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 14547 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 16524 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 31236 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 26845 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32004 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 42585 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 65673 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44060 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Operational situation at the front: 200 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

On January 11, 200 combat engagements were recorded, the enemy launched 48 air strikes and used 1868 kamikaze drones. The greatest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.

Operational situation at the front: 200 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a report as of 10:00 PM on January 11. Russian troops continue intensive offensive operations, actively using aviation and drones. During the day, the invaders launched 48 airstrikes, used 1868 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2100 shellings of Ukrainian positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to storm positions 43 times in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, having eliminated 85 invaders (53 - irrevocably). 21 UAVs and enemy special equipment were also destroyed.

Air defense forces neutralized 125 enemy drones during the Russian night attack on January 1111.01.26, 08:20 • 4260 views

High intensity of fighting continues in the Huliaipole direction, where 38 clashes took place. Combat operations are ongoing in seven locations. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs on Mala Tokmachka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

Course of hostilities in other sectors of the front

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded, particularly near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pleshchiivka. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Prylipky, Dovhenke, and Starytsia. In the Oleksandrivka direction, 15 assaults were repelled, and in the Kupiansk direction - nine. In the Orikhiv direction, eight attacks were repelled in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kursk directions, the situation remains tense but controlled. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day. The defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy and hold their occupied lines. 

Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details11.01.26, 15:53 • 14551 view

