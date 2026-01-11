Operational situation at the front: 200 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released a report as of 10:00 PM on January 11. Russian troops continue intensive offensive operations, actively using aviation and drones. During the day, the invaders launched 48 airstrikes, used 1868 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2100 shellings of Ukrainian positions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The highest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to storm positions 43 times in the areas of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, and other settlements. The defense forces are holding back the pressure, having eliminated 85 invaders (53 - irrevocably). 21 UAVs and enemy special equipment were also destroyed.

High intensity of fighting continues in the Huliaipole direction, where 38 clashes took place. Combat operations are ongoing in seven locations. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs on Mala Tokmachka, Vozdvyzhivka, and Verkhnia Tersa.

Course of hostilities in other sectors of the front

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 16 combat engagements were recorded, particularly near Oleksandro-Shultyne and Pleshchiivka. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks, and one more battle is ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 14 times in the areas of Prylipky, Dovhenke, and Starytsia. In the Oleksandrivka direction, 15 assaults were repelled, and in the Kupiansk direction - nine. In the Orikhiv direction, eight attacks were repelled in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Kursk directions, the situation remains tense but controlled. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations during the day. The defense forces continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy and hold their occupied lines.

