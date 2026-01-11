Snowfall in Dnipro and the region: patrol police operating in enhanced mode

$42.990.00
01:53 PM • 2248 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
11:39 AM • 5618 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 16714 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 20056 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 28054 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 38999 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 59893 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 42136 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33655 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 37143 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 10558 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in IranJanuary 11, 07:03 AM • 17729 views
Trump declares national emergency to protect Venezuelan oil revenuesJanuary 11, 07:11 AM • 5308 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 11, 08:18 AM • 13924 views
Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisis12:15 PM • 7234 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 16714 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 99018 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 125482 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 95209 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 112444 views
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 18175 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 20834 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 76483 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 77357 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 97689 views
Snowfall in Dnipro and the region: patrol police operating in enhanced mode

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Snowfall, blizzards, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of bad weather and ensuring road safety.

Snowfall in Dnipro and the region: patrol police operating in enhanced mode
Photo: Patrol Police of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Snowfall, blizzards, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of the bad weather and ensuring road safety. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The patrol police are working in an enhanced mode together with utility services to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. Roads are being cleared and sprinkled. In particular, 62 sand spreaders, 7 loaders, and 9 units of snow removal equipment are operating in the city. We accompany the equipment and ensure unhindered passage for it on all sections

- the post says.

Law enforcement officers urge drivers not to go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary and not to park cars along the roadway so as not to interfere with the work of utility equipment that clears roads of snow.

Recall

In Lviv, 70% of the monthly precipitation norm fell, which amounts to 30 cm of snow. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode, cleaning streets and using anti-icing materials.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyAuto Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Snow in Ukraine
Dnipro
Lviv