Snowfall in Dnipro and the region: patrol police operating in enhanced mode

Photo: Patrol Police of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Snowfall, blizzards, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with utility services, are eliminating the consequences of the bad weather and ensuring road safety. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The patrol police are working in an enhanced mode together with utility services to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather. Roads are being cleared and sprinkled. In particular, 62 sand spreaders, 7 loaders, and 9 units of snow removal equipment are operating in the city. We accompany the equipment and ensure unhindered passage for it on all sections - the post says.

Law enforcement officers urge drivers not to go out on the roads unless absolutely necessary and not to park cars along the roadway so as not to interfere with the work of utility equipment that clears roads of snow.

Recall

In Lviv, 70% of the monthly precipitation norm fell, which amounts to 30 cm of snow. Utility services are working in an enhanced mode, cleaning streets and using anti-icing materials.