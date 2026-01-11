$42.990.00
UK establishes Government Cyber Unit to protect against large-scale cyberattacks - SZR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

The UK is investing over £210 million in cybersecurity, establishing a Government Cyber Unit to centralize risk management. This unit will coordinate responses to cyber incidents and protect government digital services.

UK establishes Government Cyber Unit to protect against large-scale cyberattacks - SZR

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported on the launch of a new UK Cyber Action Plan. The country's government is investing more than £210 million to strengthen the protection of public digital services and citizens' personal data. The initiative was announced in parallel with the parliamentary consideration of the Cybersecurity and Digital Resilience Bill. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main innovation will be the creation of the Government Cyber Unit - a specialized government unit. The main goal of the structure is to overcome the fragmentation of security approaches in various departments. The unit will provide centralized risk management and coordinate the response to cyber incidents between ministries and government agencies.

Hackers change tactics: focus on mass distribution of malware - State Special Communications Service08.01.26, 13:04 • 2911 views

The British government views this step as part of its digital transformation strategy. It is expected that moving services online and automating processes could increase public sector productivity by up to £45 billion.

Software Security and Business Collaboration

Particular attention in the Plan is paid to protecting software supply chains. According to official statistics, almost 60% of British organizations have suffered cyberattacks due to compromised software or suppliers. To address this problem, the Software Security Ambassador initiative is being introduced, which will implement industry security standards.

Large private companies, including Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Santander, and NCC Group, have already joined the program. Such cooperation should accelerate the response to cyber threats and increase the level of resilience of the public sector to external interference in the medium term.

Head of British intelligence MI6 warned of Russia's "export of chaos" and threats in the "grey zone"11.01.26, 02:31 • 3744 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
State budget
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Great Britain