January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Head of British intelligence MI6 warned of Russia's "export of chaos" and threats in the "grey zone"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The head of British intelligence warned that Russians are preparing new hybrid attacks in Europe and that the "front line" is now everywhere, not just in war.

Head of British intelligence MI6 warned of Russia's "export of chaos" and threats in the "grey zone"

The new head of British intelligence MI6, Blaise Metreveli, stated in her first public speech that the world has entered an "era of uncertainty," where Russia is deliberately blurring the lines between peace and war. According to her, Vladimir Putin's regime has made "exporting chaos" the basis of its international strategy. This is reported by Independent, writes UNN.

Details

Metreveli emphasized that the threat from Moscow today is not only open military strikes, but primarily covert operations: sabotage, cyberattacks, assassinations, and economic warfare. The key tool of the Kremlin has become "non-state actors" - private individuals and companies that secretly act in the interests of the GRU, allowing Moscow to officially deny its involvement.

Among the examples of such activities, intelligence highlights:

Economic espionage: Using financial structures (as in the case of Jan Marsalek and Wirecard) to destabilize the European economy and finance spy networks.

Sabotage and arson: Recruiting petty criminals online to attack strategic targets, such as the arson of a warehouse with aid for Ukraine in London.

Defense procurement fraud: Using shell companies to siphon off funds intended for the purchase of ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which undermines Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Increased tension

The MI6 warning came amid the strengthening of the defense alliance between Britain, France, and Germany, which promised to deploy their troops in Ukraine to monitor future peace. An additional factor of tension was the recent detention of a Russian "shadow fleet" tanker off the British coast by US forces and the Royal Navy.

The front line is now everywhere

- concluded Blaise Metreveli.

She called on Europe to be ready for increased Russian aggression in all spheres of life, as the Kremlin is ready to do anything to spread discord among Western allies. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Royal Navy
France
Great Britain
Europe
Germany
United States
Ukraine
London