Bad weather in Ukraine on January 11: public transport in Kharkiv complicated due to snowfall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

In Kharkiv, adverse weather conditions caused delays in the operation of trams, trolleybuses, and buses. City services are working to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather, clearing roads and sidewalks.

Bad weather in Ukraine on January 11: public transport in Kharkiv complicated due to snowfall
Photo: Kharkiv City Council

In Kharkiv, adverse weather conditions have led to complications in the movement of ground public transport. This was reported by the Kharkiv City Council, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the department, due to bad weather, delays are possible in the operation of all trams, trolleybuses, and buses, and city services are working to eliminate the consequences of difficult weather conditions.

Employees of KP "Shlyakhrembud" are eliminating the consequences of bad weather. They are clearing snow from roads, sidewalks, pedestrian paths, intra-quarter driveways, public transport stops, exits from entrances, etc.

- the post says.

In addition, according to preliminary information, brigades of SKP "Kharkivzelenbud" are clearing snow in all districts of the city.

Manual mechanization and motorized equipment are involved in the work

- reported in the post.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that snowfall, blizzards, and frosts continue in Dnipro and the region. The police, together with communal services, are eliminating the consequences of bad weather and ensuring road safety.

UNN also reported that due to snowfall in the Kherson region, traffic is difficult, and the police are working in an enhanced mode, helping drivers.

Alla Kiosak

