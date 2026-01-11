$42.990.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU Commissioner for Defence Kubilius proposed creating a European military force of 100,000 soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

EU Commissioner Andrius Kubilius proposed creating a joint EU military force of 100,000 soldiers. This force could replace the American contingent in Europe and ensure the continent's independent defence.

EU Commissioner for Defence Kubilius proposed creating a European military force of 100,000 soldiers

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius stated the need to consider the possibility of creating joint EU military forces. Speaking in Sweden on Sunday, January 11, 2026, he emphasized that such forces could eventually replace the American contingent in Europe. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Kubilius raised the issue of the continent's readiness for self-defense in the event of a change in Washington's defense policy.

How do we replace the 100,000-strong American regular military forces, which are the backbone of the European armed forces?

- noted the European Commissioner.

The idea of creating a permanent European force of 100,000 troops gained relevance against the backdrop of statements by US President Donald Trump, including his intentions regarding Greenland, which increased doubts among NATO allies about the reliability of US support.

How Europe can try to save Greenland from Trump: Politico outlined four options08.01.26, 15:57 • 4833 views

In addition to Washington's pressure to increase defense spending, bloc countries are forced to strengthen their own armies due to the direct threat from Russia.

Initiative to create a European Security Council

In addition to forming an army, Andrius Kubilius advocated for the creation of a "European Security Council." This body, which could include 10 to 12 leading states (including Great Britain), should ensure prompt decision-making in the field of defense.

From 15,000 troops, involvement of France, Britain, and Turkey, and US-led monitoring: Media learned about discussions of military plans of Ukraine's allies06.01.26, 16:39 • 4562 views

According to the commissioner's plan, the structure will consist of permanent and rotating members.

In such times, we should not shy away from the most important issues related to our institutional readiness for defense.

- Kubilius emphasized.

Despite years of discussions about a centralized European army, which previously lacked support due to countries' unwillingness to lose control over their own troops, the current geopolitical situation is forcing the EU to return to discussing this issue. 

Spain calls on Europe to have its own army to avoid dependence on third countries10.01.26, 18:35 • 6310 views

Stepan Haftko

