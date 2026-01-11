Collapse in Lapland: Thousands of tourists stranded in Finland due to extreme cold

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 6582 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
04:41 PM • 12601 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 15355 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 17262 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32481 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 27486 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32283 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 42836 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66227 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44284 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Defense Forces thwart Russia's attempts to create a threat of offensive on Sumy - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoJanuary 11, 12:10 PM • 6908 views
Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisisJanuary 11, 12:15 PM • 24703 views
Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"VideoJanuary 11, 01:08 PM • 5512 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideo03:33 PM • 5006 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules05:42 PM • 4678 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32485 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 104453 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131103 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 100311 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113484 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Andriy Sadovyi
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21012 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 23661 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79277 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 79895 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 100130 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Series
The New York Times

Collapse in Lapland: Thousands of tourists stranded in Finland due to extreme cold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On January 11, thousands of tourists were stranded in northern Finland due to paralyzed operations at Kittilä Airport. Temperatures dropped to minus 37°C, making it impossible to service aircraft.

Collapse in Lapland: Thousands of tourists stranded in Finland due to extreme cold
Photo: AP

On Sunday, January 11, thousands of tourists found themselves stranded in northern Finland. Kittilä Airport's operations were virtually paralyzed due to a critical drop in temperature, leading to mass flight cancellations. This was reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Finnish national broadcaster Yle, on Sunday morning, the temperature in the airport area dropped to minus 37°C. Such weather conditions made standard operations impossible, including de-icing aircraft and technical maintenance of the planes.

Lviv children not going to school on January 12 due to snowfall: Sadovyi urged not to use cars11.01.26, 21:23 • 1368 views

The situation remains difficult, as the Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts further cooling. On Monday, temperatures in Lapland are expected to drop to minus 40°C. Despite Finns being accustomed to harsh winters, this year's frosts have proven to be significantly stronger than average.

Worsening weather conditions in Europe

Extreme cold, snowfalls, and strong winds have affected not only the north but also the central and eastern regions of Europe. A transport collapse is also observed in Germany. On Sunday, railway passengers continued to face long delays and cancellations. It should be recalled that on Friday, the operator Deutsche Bahn completely stopped train traffic in the north of the country due to intense snowfalls and black ice. 

Bad weather in Ukraine on January 11: public transport in Kharkiv complicated due to snowfall11.01.26, 17:51 • 3532 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Deutsche Bahn
Finland
Europe
Germany