In Zaporizhzhia region, wind partially destroyed anti-drone tunnels on front-line roads - Fedorov

Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 17090 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 25709 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 36736 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 57217 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 41013 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 33141 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 36635 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 59793 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 40666 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launchJanuary 11, 04:00 AM • 10676 views
Trump ordered special forces to develop a plan to invade Greenland - The Mail on SundayJanuary 11, 04:43 AM • 7628 views
Drones attacked Russian Voronezh overnight, local authorities report damageVideoJanuary 11, 06:39 AM • 7108 views
Israel put its army on high alert due to possible US intervention in Iran07:03 AM • 15600 views
Night attack by Russia temporarily blacked out Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, emergency power outages in Kyiv and three regions - Ministry of Energy08:18 AM • 11821 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
09:33 AM • 11851 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 97347 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 123670 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 93642 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 111903 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 17221 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 19894 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 75542 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 76517 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 96887 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

In Zaporizhzhia region, wind partially destroyed anti-drone tunnels on front-line roads - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In some sections of front-line roads in Zaporizhzhia region, strong winds partially destroyed the supports of anti-drone tunnels. Work has begun to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.

In Zaporizhzhia region, wind partially destroyed anti-drone tunnels on front-line roads - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia region, on some sections of front-line roads, due to strong gusts of wind, there was a partial destruction of the supports of anti-drone tunnels. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

According to Fedorov, the operation of these sections of anti-drone tunnels is carried out by engineering units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. 

Additional forces and means of engineering units have been deployed to the site of the emergency, and work to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather is beginning, summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA11.01.26, 03:12 • 20577 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineWeather and environment
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine