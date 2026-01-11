In Zaporizhzhia region, wind partially destroyed anti-drone tunnels on front-line roads - Fedorov

In the Zaporizhzhia region, on some sections of front-line roads, due to strong gusts of wind, there was a partial destruction of the supports of anti-drone tunnels. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

According to Fedorov, the operation of these sections of anti-drone tunnels is carried out by engineering units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Additional forces and means of engineering units have been deployed to the site of the emergency, and work to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather is beginning, summarized the head of the Regional Military Administration.

