"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 6542 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
04:41 PM • 12571 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 15328 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 17239 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32446 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 27463 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32277 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 42825 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66216 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44280 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Defense Forces thwart Russia's attempts to create a threat of offensive on Sumy - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoJanuary 11, 12:10 PM • 6908 views
Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisisJanuary 11, 12:15 PM • 24703 views
Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"VideoJanuary 11, 01:08 PM • 5512 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideo03:33 PM • 5006 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules05:42 PM • 4678 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 32447 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 104435 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131089 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 100293 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113478 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Andriy Sadovyi
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21009 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 23656 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79272 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 79890 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 100125 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Series
The New York Times

"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Catalan "Barcelona" defeated Madrid's "Real" with a score of 3:2 in the Spanish Super Cup final. Raphinha scored a brace, and Lewandowski added another goal.

"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

Catalan "Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Madrid's "Real" in the final match. The match was marked by high scoring, intense struggle, and a sending-off in added time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The main scoring activity occurred in the first half of the match, where the teams scored four goals. The score was opened in the 36th minute by "Barcelona" player Raphinha, who scored with an accurate long-range shot. "Real" managed to equalize in the 45+2 minute thanks to a goal by Vinicius Junior.

"Real" ready to risk Mbappé's health for Super Cup final against "Barcelona" - Reuters11.01.26, 05:37 • 3094 views

Just two minutes later, in the 45+4 minute, Robert Lewandowski again put the Catalans ahead, but in the next two minutes, Garcia equalized for the second time, establishing parity before the break.

Decisive goal and final tension

In the second half, "Barcelona" continued to hold the initiative and control the ball, while the Madrid club relied on counterattacks. The winning goal in the 73rd minute was scored by Raphinha, completing a brace in this match. The score of 3:2 in favor of Hans-Dieter Flick's team became final.

The end of the game was accompanied by rough play and clashes on the field. In the 90+1 minute, Catalan midfielder Frenkie de Jong received a red card for a serious foul against an opponent. Despite playing with ten men in the last minutes, "Barcelona" held on to the winning result and won their first trophy in 2026.

Sixth-tier club Macclesfield created a historic sensation by knocking out current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace11.01.26, 02:55 • 2946 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Skirmishes
Real Madrid
Spain