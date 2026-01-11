"Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup 2026, defeating "Real" in a high-scoring El Clásico

Catalan "Barcelona" won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Madrid's "Real" in the final match. The match was marked by high scoring, intense struggle, and a sending-off in added time. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The main scoring activity occurred in the first half of the match, where the teams scored four goals. The score was opened in the 36th minute by "Barcelona" player Raphinha, who scored with an accurate long-range shot. "Real" managed to equalize in the 45+2 minute thanks to a goal by Vinicius Junior.

"Real" ready to risk Mbappé's health for Super Cup final against "Barcelona" - Reuters

Just two minutes later, in the 45+4 minute, Robert Lewandowski again put the Catalans ahead, but in the next two minutes, Garcia equalized for the second time, establishing parity before the break.

Decisive goal and final tension

In the second half, "Barcelona" continued to hold the initiative and control the ball, while the Madrid club relied on counterattacks. The winning goal in the 73rd minute was scored by Raphinha, completing a brace in this match. The score of 3:2 in favor of Hans-Dieter Flick's team became final.

The end of the game was accompanied by rough play and clashes on the field. In the 90+1 minute, Catalan midfielder Frenkie de Jong received a red card for a serious foul against an opponent. Despite playing with ten men in the last minutes, "Barcelona" held on to the winning result and won their first trophy in 2026.

Sixth-tier club Macclesfield created a historic sensation by knocking out current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace