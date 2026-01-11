$42.990.00
January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Popular news
Government instructed to ensure uninterrupted operation of invincibility points - SvyrydenkoJanuary 10, 03:20 PM • 3800 views
Pentagon: Caribbean blockade forced seven 'shadow fleet' vessels to change courseJanuary 10, 03:42 PM • 3916 views
Umerov was again in contact with American partners, this is our strategic task - ZelenskyyJanuary 10, 03:51 PM • 4054 views
Spain calls on Europe to have its own army to avoid dependence on third countriesJanuary 10, 04:35 PM • 3748 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 7838 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 83736 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 110278 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 81621 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 102668 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 109850 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 9754 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13487 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69716 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71236 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 91907 views
Sixth-tier club Macclesfield created a historic sensation by knocking out current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Sixth-tier football club Macclesfield sensationally defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 in the FA Cup. This victory was historic, as the club knocked out the current cup holders.

Sixth-tier club Macclesfield created a historic sensation by knocking out current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace

Sixth-tier English team Macclesfield pulled off the biggest upset in modern FA Cup history by defeating current trophy holders Crystal Palace. The third-round match, held on Saturday at Moss Rose stadium, ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts, who are 117 positions lower in the football pyramid than their illustrious opponents. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Macclesfield, coached by John Rooney, the younger brother of legendary Wayne Rooney, became the first lower-league club in 108 years to knock out the reigning Cup holders.

"I don't see myself as a coach": Messi decided on his role in football after retirement07.01.26, 19:05 • 3934 views

Team captain Paul Dawson opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, heading in a free-kick. In the 60th minute, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead, capitalizing on a scramble in the Londoners' penalty area. Palace could only respond with a goal from Yeremi Pino in the 90th minute, but the final assault did not save Oliver Glasner's team from defeat.

Reaction and emotions

I can't believe it, we didn't even dream of such a thing. We were incredible from the first minute and deserved to win

- said John Rooney after the match.

The victory was particularly emotional for the club, as the parents of young Macclesfield striker Ethan Macleod, who tragically died in a car accident last month, were present at the game.

Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal in the English Premier League08.01.26, 07:31 • 4071 view

In other matches of the day, last year's finalists Manchester City thrashed Exeter City 10-1, and Aston Villa proved stronger than Tottenham (2-1).

Liam Rosenior also made a successful debut as Chelsea manager, with his team defeating Charlton. However, the main hero of the day remained humble Macclesfield, whose fans celebrated en masse on the pitch after the final whistle. 

Dovbyk scored for Roma in Serie A and was injured again07.01.26, 06:30 • 3277 views

Stepan Haftko

