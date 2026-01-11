Sixth-tier club Macclesfield created a historic sensation by knocking out current FA Cup holders Crystal Palace

Sixth-tier English team Macclesfield pulled off the biggest upset in modern FA Cup history by defeating current trophy holders Crystal Palace. The third-round match, held on Saturday at Moss Rose stadium, ended with a 2-1 victory for the hosts, who are 117 positions lower in the football pyramid than their illustrious opponents. This was reported by UNN.

Macclesfield, coached by John Rooney, the younger brother of legendary Wayne Rooney, became the first lower-league club in 108 years to knock out the reigning Cup holders.

Team captain Paul Dawson opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, heading in a free-kick. In the 60th minute, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled the lead, capitalizing on a scramble in the Londoners' penalty area. Palace could only respond with a goal from Yeremi Pino in the 90th minute, but the final assault did not save Oliver Glasner's team from defeat.

I can't believe it, we didn't even dream of such a thing. We were incredible from the first minute and deserved to win - said John Rooney after the match.

The victory was particularly emotional for the club, as the parents of young Macclesfield striker Ethan Macleod, who tragically died in a car accident last month, were present at the game.

In other matches of the day, last year's finalists Manchester City thrashed Exeter City 10-1, and Aston Villa proved stronger than Tottenham (2-1).

Liam Rosenior also made a successful debut as Chelsea manager, with his team defeating Charlton. However, the main hero of the day remained humble Macclesfield, whose fans celebrated en masse on the pitch after the final whistle.

