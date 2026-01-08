Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal in the English Premier League

Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal for the club in the English Premier League. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 21st round match of the English championship against Sunderland, the Ukrainian scored in the 73rd minute, converting a teammate's pass after a corner kick.

This was Yarmoliuk's third productive action of the season: before this, he had two assists.

Recall

In November, English football club "Brentford" organized a day of Ukrainian cuisine at its base, where player Yehor Yarmoliuk presented dishes and interesting facts about Ukraine.

