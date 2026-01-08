$42.560.14
January 7, 11:38 PM • 8084 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 19788 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 26161 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 21268 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 23056 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 25090 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 33607 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27939 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 29357 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20537 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal in the English Premier League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Yehor Yarmoliuk scored his debut goal for Brentford in the 21st round of the Premier League match against Sunderland. This is his third goal contribution of the season.

Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal in the English Premier League

Ukrainian midfielder of Brentford, Yehor Yarmoliuk, scored his debut goal for the club in the English Premier League. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the 21st round match of the English championship against Sunderland, the Ukrainian scored in the 73rd minute, converting a teammate's pass after a corner kick.

This was Yarmoliuk's third productive action of the season: before this, he had two assists.

Recall

In November, English football club "Brentford" organized a day of Ukrainian cuisine at its base, where player Yehor Yarmoliuk presented dishes and interesting facts about Ukraine.

Dovbyk scored for Roma in Serie A and was injured again07.01.26, 06:30 • 3076 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
England
Ukraine