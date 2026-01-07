$42.420.13
January 6, 07:00 PM • 11790 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 23490 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 90888 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 145167 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 63269 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 79375 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 61779 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 83354 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 157972 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 63222 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Dovbyk scored for Roma in Serie A and was injured again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk of Italian club Roma helped his team secure a victory over Lecce. However, at the end of the match, the Ukrainian sustained an injury and was forced to leave the field.

Dovbyk scored for Roma in Serie A and was injured again

Ukrainian forward of Italian "Roma" Artem Dovbyk scored a goal in the Italian championship for the first time in two months. This happened in the 19th round match of Serie A against "Lecce", reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian appeared on the field only in the 60th minute. However, it took him just over 10 minutes to make an effective action.

In the 71st minute of the game, during a corner kick, Dovbyk played successfully in the penalty area, closing a partner's cross with a touch, and made the score 2:0.

However, in the 86th minute, Dovbyk was injured and was forced to leave the field.

Recall

The future of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk at "Roma" is uncertain. After January, he may leave the Roman club, according to the Italian publication Gianluca Dimarzio.

"Roma" plans to get rid of Dovbyk: the Ukrainian was offered to Spanish clubs25.12.25, 20:57 • 4381 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports