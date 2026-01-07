Dovbyk scored for Roma in Serie A and was injured again

Ukrainian forward of Italian "Roma" Artem Dovbyk scored a goal in the Italian championship for the first time in two months. This happened in the 19th round match of Serie A against "Lecce", reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian appeared on the field only in the 60th minute. However, it took him just over 10 minutes to make an effective action.

In the 71st minute of the game, during a corner kick, Dovbyk played successfully in the penalty area, closing a partner's cross with a touch, and made the score 2:0.

However, in the 86th minute, Dovbyk was injured and was forced to leave the field.

Recall

The future of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk at "Roma" is uncertain. After January, he may leave the Roman club, according to the Italian publication Gianluca Dimarzio.

