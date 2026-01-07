$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 2220 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 4130 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 5280 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 11253 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 16465 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 22606 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?
January 7, 10:27 AM • 22650 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 23337 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 18174 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 17165 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
"I don't see myself as a coach": Messi decided on his role in football after retirement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Lionel Messi stated that he does not see himself as a coach after retirement, but would prefer to be the owner of his own club. He has already teamed up with Luis Suarez to create the Uruguayan fourth-division team "Deportivo LSM".

"I don't see myself as a coach": Messi decided on his role in football after retirement

Argentina national team and American Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi said he does not see himself as a coach after his career ends. The Argentine wants to own his own club. This is reported by ESPN, reports UNN.

I don't see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd rather be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it grow. To be able to give children the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would attract me the most.

- said Messi.

It is noted that Messi recently signed a new contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2027/2028 season, but he has already found ways to implement the idea of ownership, teaming up with long-time teammate Luis Suarez to found the Uruguayan fourth division team Deportivo LSM.

The club, whose initials stand for "Luis Suarez and Messi", boasts 80 working professionals and 3,000 members.

Recall

Inter Miami, thanks to two assists from Lionel Messi, became the MLS champion, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final - 3:1. This trophy was Messi's 47th in his career, and the players of the American club - legends of the Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ended their careers in football.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Lionel Messi