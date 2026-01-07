"I don't see myself as a coach": Messi decided on his role in football after retirement

Argentina national team and American Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi said he does not see himself as a coach after his career ends. The Argentine wants to own his own club. This is reported by ESPN, reports UNN.

I don't see myself as a coach. I like the idea of being a manager, but I'd rather be an owner. I'd like to have my own club, start from the bottom and make it grow. To be able to give children the opportunity to develop and achieve something important. If I had to choose, that's what would attract me the most. - said Messi.

It is noted that Messi recently signed a new contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2027/2028 season, but he has already found ways to implement the idea of ownership, teaming up with long-time teammate Luis Suarez to found the Uruguayan fourth division team Deportivo LSM.

The club, whose initials stand for "Luis Suarez and Messi", boasts 80 working professionals and 3,000 members.

Recall

Inter Miami, thanks to two assists from Lionel Messi, became the MLS champion, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps in the final - 3:1. This trophy was Messi's 47th in his career, and the players of the American club - legends of the Spanish national team and Catalan "Barcelona" Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ended their careers in football.