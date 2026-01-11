"Real" ready to risk Mbappé's health for Super Cup final against "Barcelona" - Reuters

Real Madrid is considering involving Kylian Mbappé in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, despite the forward not having fully recovered from a knee injury. The head coach of the "Blancos", Xabi Alonso, confirmed that the Frenchman's participation in Sunday's "El Clásico" in Jeddah is a "controlled risk" that the club might take for the trophy. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

Mbappé missed the semi-final match against Atlético, but on Friday, January 9, he joined the team in Saudi Arabia. According to Xabi Alonso, the striker's condition has significantly improved, and the final decision on his inclusion in the starting lineup will be made after Saturday's training session.

"We will assess his condition together with the doctors and the player himself. Given the status of the match and what is at stake, we are ready to take some risks." - the coach told reporters.

Mbappé's importance for "El Clásico"

Kylian Mbappé is a key factor in confrontations with Barcelona, having scored 12 goals in nine matches against the Catalans. In addition, last month he equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record by scoring 59 goals in a calendar year. For Real Madrid, this final is of fundamental importance, as last season the Madrid team lost to Barcelona both in the Super Cup final and in the Spanish Cup.

The match will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Xabi Alonso emphasized that the club seeks to regain dominance in head-to-head encounters after losing in last year's finals, even if it requires fielding an attacking leader who is not fully recovered.