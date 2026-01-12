$42.990.00
Rubrics
Russian attack on Odesa region: infrastructure facility damaged, casualties, destruction, and power outages - Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

On the night of January 12, occupiers attacked the Odesa region, damaging an infrastructure facility and residential areas. Two people were injured, one house was destroyed, and four were damaged.

Russian attack on Odesa region: infrastructure facility damaged, casualties, destruction, and power outages - Military Administration

On the night of January 12, the occupiers launched another attack on the Odesa region. As reported by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, the strikes caused damage to an infrastructure facility and the residential sector. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Due to damage to an infrastructure facility, power supply was lost in part of one of the region's districts. According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of the attack.

Scale of destruction in the private sector:

  • One residential building was completely destroyed;
    • Four private houses sustained damage of varying degrees.

      All necessary emergency, rescue, and utility services are currently working at the impact sites. Specialists are eliminating the consequences of the shelling and have begun work to restore electricity supply to consumers. Information on the condition of the injured is being clarified.

      Stepan Haftko

