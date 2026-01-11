$42.990.00
Total surveillance: Russia tightens control over the internet and data retention periods - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 8 views

Starting January 1, 2026, Russian internet services are obliged to store all audio, video, and text messages of users for three years, even if they have been deleted. Companies must also provide this data to law enforcement agencies upon request.

Total surveillance: Russia tightens control over the internet and data retention periods - CPD

The Center for Countering Disinformation reported another strengthening of digital control in Russia. From January 1, 2026, Russian internet services are obliged to store all audio, video, and text messages of users for three years, even if they have been deleted. In addition to storage, companies must provide this data to law enforcement agencies upon first request. Previously, the storage period for information was one year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The formal reason for the innovations, the Russian authorities call "protection from fraudsters." However, according to the CPD, the Kremlin uses this explanation to expand tools for surveillance, censorship, and political pressure.

In fact, the possibility of private communication is disappearing in the country, as personal messages for any period can be used by law enforcement officers to search for "extremism" or "discrediting."

Consequences for society

The main goal of such measures is to instill self-censorship among citizens. The authorities expect that due to the risk of criminal prosecution for private correspondence, Russians will avoid any critical statements online. Russia continues to build a digital model of total surveillance, where fear becomes a key tool of state governance. 

Stepan Haftko

