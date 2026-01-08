In 2025, 266 villages officially ceased to exist in Russia. A year earlier, more than 300 more settlements disappeared from the map of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of "disappearances" are recorded in the Kostroma region, which has maintained its leadership for the second year in a row. At the same time, significant figures were also recorded in the Novgorod region and the Perm Krai - territories far from the combat zone.

It is important to understand that decades of decline lead to the legal formalization of the disappearance of a particular settlement. The Russian state does not want to invest money in its own hinterland, allowing it to simply disappear - the message says.

The CPD indicates that against this background, the Kremlin's policy towards Ukraine looks even more cynical and absurd.

Putin is ready to sacrifice tens of thousands of people and spend colossal resources to seize territories in Ukraine, while his own territories are empty. In Russia, villages are dying out one after another, but instead of saving them, the Kremlin directs colossal budgets to wipe entire settlements off the face of the earth in Ukraine - the CPD states.

They add that the dying out of villages in the Russian Federation only confirms that Putin's Russia is not capable of development - it is a model of a state that only destroys and devastates everything it can reach.

Recall

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation announced the elimination of 45,000 paid places in universities, which is about 13% of the total. Universities are sharply raising tuition fees, and the state is depriving students of preferential loans.

