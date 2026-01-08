$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 16317 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 23314 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 19053 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 21262 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 24067 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 31971 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27342 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 28528 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20206 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
US developed three-stage plan for Venezuela - RubioJanuary 7, 05:48 PM • 3628 views
Biletskyi on personnel changes in the SBU: Maliuk's resignation is a minus, but key figures have been retained and even promotedPhotoJanuary 7, 06:05 PM • 6336 views
Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with RussiaJanuary 7, 06:13 PM • 4728 views
Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenaryVideoJanuary 7, 07:32 PM • 5254 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media11:02 PM • 10433 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 24609 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 29551 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 74501 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 111883 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 13010 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 41819 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 61510 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 103775 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 95165 views
Russia is dying out: over two years, more than five hundred villages have disappeared from the map - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

In 2025, 266 villages officially ceased to exist in Russia; a year earlier, more than 300 settlements disappeared. The most "disappearances" are recorded in the Kostroma region, as well as the Novgorod region and the Perm Krai.

Russia is dying out: over two years, more than five hundred villages have disappeared from the map - CPD

In 2025, 266 villages officially ceased to exist in Russia. A year earlier, more than 300 more settlements disappeared from the map of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of "disappearances" are recorded in the Kostroma region, which has maintained its leadership for the second year in a row. At the same time, significant figures were also recorded in the Novgorod region and the Perm Krai - territories far from the combat zone.

It is important to understand that decades of decline lead to the legal formalization of the disappearance of a particular settlement. The Russian state does not want to invest money in its own hinterland, allowing it to simply disappear

- the message says.

The CPD indicates that against this background, the Kremlin's policy towards Ukraine looks even more cynical and absurd.

Putin is ready to sacrifice tens of thousands of people and spend colossal resources to seize territories in Ukraine, while his own territories are empty. In Russia, villages are dying out one after another, but instead of saving them, the Kremlin directs colossal budgets to wipe entire settlements off the face of the earth in Ukraine

- the CPD states.

They add that the dying out of villages in the Russian Federation only confirms that Putin's Russia is not capable of development - it is a model of a state that only destroys and devastates everything it can reach.

Recall

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation announced the elimination of 45,000 paid places in universities, which is about 13% of the total. Universities are sharply raising tuition fees, and the state is depriving students of preferential loans.

DIU on the consequences of the war for the aggressor: Russia expects a 25% population reduction18.09.25, 10:10 • 4326 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine