DIU on the consequences of the war for the aggressor: Russia expects a 25% population reduction

The population of Russia in the next 50 years may decrease by at least 25%. The war started by the Russian Federation is one of the decisive reasons for negative demographic phenomena. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to closed demographic reports circulating in Russia's document flow, the population of the aggressor state may decrease by at least 25% in the next 50 years. Already now, enterprises in Russia are experiencing a shortage of labor, and vocational and technical education institutions lack students. - informs intelligence.

It is reported that the most depressing demographic trends are recorded in the Far Eastern regions of the aggressor state, from where Moscow has swept up most of the men and sent them for disposal in the criminal war against Ukraine.

The GUR emphasizes that the war started by Russia is one of the decisive reasons for negative demographic phenomena and corresponding forecasts within the aggressor state.

"During the hostilities, the so-called Russian Federation lost more than a million soldiers of its occupation army killed and wounded: most of them are men aged 20 to 35, who form the basis of the demographic pyramid. In order to slow down the crisis manifestations in demography and economy, Russian officials propose to actively involve labor migrants. They, by the way, are also actively recruited to participate in the criminal war," the report says.

Intelligence notes that such an approach by the Kremlin "once again indicates the unwillingness of the Putin dictatorship to stop hostilities, but on the contrary - to continue the war against Ukraine, using the enslaved peoples of the so-called Russian Federation, as well as the male population in the occupied Ukrainian territories, to the last."

Russia has been blocking population data for the fourth year due to losses in the war against Ukraine - Bloomberg

Addition

Newsweek and the Moscow Times reported in May this year that Russia for the first time refused to publish demographic statistics amid a drop in birth rates to a level not seen since the late 18th or early 19th century.