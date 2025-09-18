$41.180.06
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 26068 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16
September 17, 05:46 PM • 34887 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 28564 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 28489 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 32744 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 39283 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41524 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40553 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025
September 16, 04:50 PM • 115287 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
DIU on the consequences of the war for the aggressor: Russia expects a 25% population reduction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia's population could decrease by 25% over 50 years due to the war. Russia's losses in the war amount to over a million soldiers killed and wounded, predominantly men aged 20-35.

DIU on the consequences of the war for the aggressor: Russia expects a 25% population reduction

The population of Russia in the next 50 years may decrease by at least 25%. The war started by the Russian Federation is one of the decisive reasons for negative demographic phenomena. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to closed demographic reports circulating in Russia's document flow, the population of the aggressor state may decrease by at least 25% in the next 50 years. Already now, enterprises in Russia are experiencing a shortage of labor, and vocational and technical education institutions lack students.

- informs intelligence.

It is reported that the most depressing demographic trends are recorded in the Far Eastern regions of the aggressor state, from where Moscow has swept up most of the men and sent them for disposal in the criminal war against Ukraine.

The GUR emphasizes that the war started by Russia is one of the decisive reasons for negative demographic phenomena and corresponding forecasts within the aggressor state.

"During the hostilities, the so-called Russian Federation lost more than a million soldiers of its occupation army killed and wounded: most of them are men aged 20 to 35, who form the basis of the demographic pyramid. In order to slow down the crisis manifestations in demography and economy, Russian officials propose to actively involve labor migrants. They, by the way, are also actively recruited to participate in the criminal war," the report says.

Intelligence notes that such an approach by the Kremlin "once again indicates the unwillingness of the Putin dictatorship to stop hostilities, but on the contrary - to continue the war against Ukraine, using the enslaved peoples of the so-called Russian Federation, as well as the male population in the occupied Ukrainian territories, to the last."

Russia has been blocking population data for the fourth year due to losses in the war against Ukraine - Bloomberg08.07.25, 13:02 • 1334 views

Addition

Newsweek and the Moscow Times reported in May this year that Russia for the first time refused to publish demographic statistics amid a drop in birth rates to a level not seen since the late 18th or early 19th century.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Ukraine