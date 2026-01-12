Situation in Aleppo: Rescuers entered city districts after five days of fighting between government and Kurds

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
06:21 PM • 8756 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 14560 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 16816 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 18616 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 34601 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 28359 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 32724 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43133 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 66921 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44597 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.4m/s
84%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Married right at the front line: a fighter of the "Predator" brigade got married via "Diia"VideoJanuary 11, 01:08 PM • 7280 views
Trump said Cuba would no longer receive oil or financial support from VenezuelaJanuary 11, 01:40 PM • 5128 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 6804 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 5296 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules05:42 PM • 6476 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 34601 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 105245 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 131807 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101002 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 113720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
John Healey
Andrius Kubilius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Dnipro
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21347 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24042 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 79685 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 80262 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 100480 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Situation in Aleppo: Rescuers entered city districts after five days of fighting between government and Kurds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Rescuers began work in Aleppo after five days of fighting between government forces and the SDF. 23 people died, and 140,000 residents left their homes.

Situation in Aleppo: Rescuers entered city districts after five days of fighting between government and Kurds
Photo: AP

On Sunday, emergency services began operations in the Aleppo areas that became the epicenter of the armed conflict. Syrian state media confirmed a massive military presence in the city after several days of fierce clashes between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Clashes erupted last Tuesday in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zeid districts. The escalation was triggered by a lack of progress in negotiations on uniting the Kurdish SDF formations with the Syrian national army. Security forces have now established control over the Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid districts.

US launches massive airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria11.01.26, 00:29 • 3792 views

These battles have been the largest since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. At least 23 people have died in five days of confrontation. Due to constant shelling and drone attacks, more than 140,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes.

The role of the SDF and the threat of further destabilization

The Syrian Democratic Forces, which have US support and previously played a decisive role in defeating the Islamic State, remain the largest military structure in the country not subordinate to the central command.

Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse10.01.26, 00:58 • 4020 views

The situation is complicated by the fact that the new national army includes former rebel groups that have long been supported by Turkey and have a history of animosity with Kurdish units. The unresolved issue of SDF integration creates constant security risks in northern Syria and hinders the final stabilization of the country. 

Syrian army begins clearing Kurdish areas of Aleppo after truce failure10.01.26, 22:54 • 3444 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Bashar al-Assad
Syria
Turkey
United States