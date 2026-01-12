Situation in Aleppo: Rescuers entered city districts after five days of fighting between government and Kurds

Photo: AP

On Sunday, emergency services began operations in the Aleppo areas that became the epicenter of the armed conflict. Syrian state media confirmed a massive military presence in the city after several days of fierce clashes between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Clashes erupted last Tuesday in the Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafieh, and Bani Zeid districts. The escalation was triggered by a lack of progress in negotiations on uniting the Kurdish SDF formations with the Syrian national army. Security forces have now established control over the Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid districts.

These battles have been the largest since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024. At least 23 people have died in five days of confrontation. Due to constant shelling and drone attacks, more than 140,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes.

The role of the SDF and the threat of further destabilization

The Syrian Democratic Forces, which have US support and previously played a decisive role in defeating the Islamic State, remain the largest military structure in the country not subordinate to the central command.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the new national army includes former rebel groups that have long been supported by Turkey and have a history of animosity with Kurdish units. The unresolved issue of SDF integration creates constant security risks in northern Syria and hinders the final stabilization of the country.

