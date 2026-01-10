Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 4644 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 13695 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 20124 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 20553 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18328 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18402 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 13280 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12981 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9226 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13022 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
4m/s
79%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 12159 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout UkraineJanuary 9, 03:08 PM • 12344 views
France may leave NATO due to Trump's policies: Parliament's Vice-President submits proposalJanuary 9, 03:38 PM • 3984 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - mediaJanuary 9, 03:51 PM • 8998 views
1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited software05:19 PM • 5846 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 60183 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 88262 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 61912 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 84153 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106721 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59142 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 61758 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83205 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 101583 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142155 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo, including Sheikh Maqsoud, after an ultimatum for evacuation was rejected. Over 140,000 civilians have fled their homes, with casualties and injuries reported.

Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse
Photo: Reuters

On Friday, the Syrian army announced the start of a military operation to clear the Sheikh Maqsoud district in Aleppo. This happened after the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) rejected an ultimatum from President Ahmed al-Sharaa's government for the complete evacuation of fighters to the northeast of the country. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Syrian Ministry of Defense set a deadline for the withdrawal of troops — by 9:00 AM on Friday, promising to provide buses for transporting the fighters. However, the Kurdish councils of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts called the government's demand a "call for surrender" and declared their intention to defend their territories. Immediately after the ultimatum expired, the army resumed intense shelling and launched a ground assault.

Britain and France launch airstrikes on Islamic State underground depot in Syria04.01.26, 01:31 • 10486 views

Due to the escalation, over 140,000 civilians have fled their homes, most of them heading to the Afrin district. According to official data, at least nine civilians have died and over 50 have been injured. The military declared Sheikh Maqsoud a "closed military zone" and imposed a full curfew.

Fighting and Accusations

The Syrian army has already announced that it has established control over the neighboring districts of Ashrafieh and Bani Zeid. SDF representatives accused government forces of war crimes, including strikes on the "Osman" hospital. The Syrian Ministry of Defense denied this information, claiming that the facility was used as a weapons depot.

We will defend our districts, despite calls for surrender coming from the central government

- stated the Kurdish councils of Aleppo.

The army command emphasizes that the goal of the operation is the complete subordination of the city to state institutions in accordance with the integration agreements reached earlier. Currently, Sheikh Maqsoud remains the last large enclave of Aleppo not under full government control. 

Talks on the integration of Kurdish units into the Syrian army ended without results05.01.26, 00:11 • 4076 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Reuters
Syria