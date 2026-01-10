Syrian army begins clearing Kurdish areas of Aleppo after truce failure

Photo: Reuters

On Saturday, dozens of Kurdish fighters began to leave Syria's second-largest city, but a significant portion of the armed groups remain in their positions. The Syrian army stated that it is working to eliminate militant groups that refused to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud district after a previously reached ceasefire agreement failed to stop days of clashes. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The violence in Aleppo exposed a deep conflict between the new government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kurdish forces, who fear the country's Islamist leadership.

Talks on the integration of Kurdish units into the Syrian army ended without results

Despite calls from the US and world powers for stabilization, Kurdish units refused to withdraw from their last stronghold in the city in accordance with the agreements. In response, the Syrian command announced a ground operation and began combing the area.

Disputes over the status of evacuees

Reuters correspondents recorded dozens of men, women, and children being put on buses by the military for transport to shelters. Later, security forces detained over 100 men in civilian clothes, identifying them as members of the Kurdish internal security forces "Asayish" who had surrendered. Representatives of the Kurdish side deny these accusations, claiming that all evacuees are civilians who were forcibly expelled from their homes.

According to official data, over 140,000 people have been displaced in the region over the past week due to fighting. Currently, the situation in Aleppo remains critical, as the army continues to clear neighborhoods where armed groups may still be present.

Syrian army launched an assault on Kurdish areas of Aleppo after ceasefire collapse