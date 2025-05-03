The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson, killing one person and injuring two. Local authorities are urging residents to refrain from visiting the city center due to the activity of enemy drones.
Russian troops attacked people in the center of Kherson on Saturday, one dead and two injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.
Around 6:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked people in the center of Kherson again. Preliminary reports indicate one person was killed and two others were injured.
Prokudin called on residents to refrain from visiting Freedom Square and the TsUM area in the coming days, as there is increased activity of enemy drones.
Our defense forces are working - most drones are shot down. But, unfortunately, not all of them. And it's really very dangerous. Take care of yourself!
Let us remind you
On April 27, Russian troops launched an air strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding four people. A medical facility, a private house and apartment buildings were damaged.