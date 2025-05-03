$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 14098 views

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 33027 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 41364 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 38264 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 58188 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 57070 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 53596 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70823 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 93149 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46485 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson, killing one person and injuring two. Local authorities are urging residents to refrain from visiting the city center due to the activity of enemy drones.

The Russian army attacked the center of Kherson: one person died, two were injured

Russian troops attacked people in the center of Kherson on Saturday, one dead and two injured. This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, writes UNN.

Around 6:30 p.m., a Russian drone attacked people in the center of Kherson again. Preliminary reports indicate one person was killed and two others were injured.

- the statement reads.

Prokudin called on residents to refrain from visiting Freedom Square and the TsUM area in the coming days, as there is increased activity of enemy drones.

Our defense forces are working - most drones are shot down. But, unfortunately, not all of them. And it's really very dangerous. Take care of yourself!

- Prokudin noted.

Let us remind you

On April 27, Russian troops launched an air strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, wounding four people. A medical facility, a private house and apartment buildings were damaged.

SocietyWar
Kherson
