In Sweden, migrants will be paid 32,000 euros to return home

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has announced that the country is going to increase the amount of aid to migrants for returning home from 900 to 32,000 euros. This is reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

It is absolutely necessary to establish control over migration - said Kristersson.

He reiterated his proposal to significantly increase the amount of money Sweden offers migrants as a financial incentive to leave the country.

Currently, the subsidy is 900 euros per adult. However, this initiative has not yet been successful. According to the Swedish Migration Agency, only one out of 70 applications was approved in 2023.

To reverse this trend, the government proposes to increase the amount of aid to 32,000 euros, or 3,400%.

Kristersson said he was inspired by Denmark's experience.

We are basically copying the Danish model and significantly increasing this amount to make life easier for those who realize that they prefer to return to their country, and also for various reasons do not feel that they can build a fulfilling life in Sweden - he said.

Kristersson acknowledged that this method will not appeal to many, but stressed the problem of migrant integration.

"I don't think this method will be effective for many people, but we have a problem with integration, and if people who have a legal right to stay in Sweden, but are not basically integrated, do not appreciate the Swedish way of life, then at least they will think about returning to their country of origin," said the Swedish Prime Minister.

The proposal is due to take effect on January 1, 2026.

