Kyiv suffers 14th Russian air attack since the beginning of October: all 10 drones neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops launched another attack on Kyiv using drones. The air raid lasted almost 6 hours. All enemy drones that threatened the capital were neutralized by air defense forces. This was reported by KCMA on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"The 14th air attack by the Russian armed forces on Kyiv since the beginning of October! As usual, the enemy used UAVs to attack a peaceful civilian city. The launch site of the drones was in the Kursk region, and the drones entered the capital mainly from the north and northeast. The air alert in the capital was announced three times during the night and lasted almost 6 hours in total. Air defense forces and equipment detected about a dozen Russian drones in the airspace around Kyiv. All enemy UAVs that threatened the capital were neutralized. (The exact number and type of drones will be released by the Air Force). There was no information on damage or casualties," said KCMA chief Serhiy Popko.
As noted, combat operations are currently underway in Kyiv region against the remaining enemy UAVs. "So it is possible that an air alert will be announced in Kyiv. Therefore, I urge you to listen to the warning signals and use shelters in case of danger," the KCMA said.
