Hostile drones spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in the Kyiv region are pursuing enemy drones, and residents are advised to take shelter until the air raid is over.
In the Kyiv region, air defense forces are targeting enemy drones, UNN reports citing the Kyiv RMA.
"Movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defense forces are operating in the region. Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders. Take care of your own safety. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over," the statement reads.
