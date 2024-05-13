The Air Force has warned about the movement of drones in a number of regions
Kyiv • UNN
Movement of enemy drones was spotted in four regions. The Air Force spotted them in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.
According to the Air Force:
The drone continues to move in the Chernihiv region, heading for Chernihiv;
continues to move in the Kirovohrad region, heading for Kropyvnytskyi;
continues to move in the Mykolaiv region, heading for Vinnytsia;
a group of Shahedis from the east are heading for Zaporizhzhia.
