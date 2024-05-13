The Air Force has warned about the movement of drones in a number of regions

The Air Force recorded the movement of a number of drones in three regions, UNN reports.

According to the Air Force:

The drone continues to move in the Chernihiv region, heading for Chernihiv;

continues to move in the Kirovohrad region, heading for Kropyvnytskyi;

continues to move in the Mykolaiv region, heading for Vinnytsia;

a group of Shahedis from the east are heading for Zaporizhzhia.

Enemy kamikaze drones damage houses and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region