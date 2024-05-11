Enemy kamikaze drones damage houses and infrastructure in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Yesterday, enemy kamikaze drones carried out a series of attacks in the Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging two private houses and one infrastructure facility. There were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Yesterday, the enemy shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region, with kamikaze drones until late in the evening, attacking 4 more times.

As a result of these attacks, 2 private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was killed or injured.

