Construction of main water supply system in Nikopol: 90% ready, but shelling delays completion

Nikopol district is close to completing the construction of the centralized water supply system, which is about 90% complete. However, constant hostile shelling is seriously complicating the process, preventing the exact date of completion. Yuriy Yandulsky, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In Dnipropetrovska oblast , the second line of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline was commissioned, providing residents of Kryvyi Rih with a stable water supply of 220 thousand cubic meters per day.

Occupants hit Nikopol with attack drones