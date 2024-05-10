Construction of main water supply system in Nikopol: 90% ready, but shelling delays completion
The construction of the main water pipeline in Nikopol district is about 90% complete, but constant enemy shelling makes it difficult to determine the exact date of completion.
Nikopol district is close to completing the construction of the centralized water supply system, which is about 90% complete. However, constant hostile shelling is seriously complicating the process, preventing the exact date of completion. Yuriy Yandulsky, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Nikopol district needs to be provided with a centralized service. Currently, the main water supply system is about 90% ready, but constant enemy shelling does not allow us to clearly determine the date of completion and construction of the main water supply system
In Dnipropetrovska oblast , the second line of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water pipeline was commissioned, providing residents of Kryvyi Rih with a stable water supply of 220 thousand cubic meters per day.
