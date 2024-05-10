Occupants hit Nikopol with attack drones

On the night of May 10, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with attack drones of various types. A car caught fire, buildings of two private businesses and a shop were damaged. No one was killed or injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the enemy attacked Nikopol with five drones.

A car caught fire, and rescuers extinguished the fire. The buildings of two private enterprises and a shop were damaged. No one was killed or injured.

Consequences of a missile strike on Kharkiv: an 11-year-old child and a woman were injured