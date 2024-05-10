Consequences of a missile strike on Kharkiv: an 11-year-old child and a woman were injured
Kyiv • UNN
An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions as a result of the rocket attack on Kharkiv.
An 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured in a rocket attack on Kharkiv on the night of May 10. They have an acute stress reaction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that at 03:20 am the occupiers struck at the city of Kharkiv.
A fire broke out in three private houses. Preliminary damage was done to 12 private houses.
Sinegubov emphasized that everywhere around the Russian strike there is exclusively civilian infrastructure and residential areas.
