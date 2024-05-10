Russians shell Kharkiv, one wounded

On the night of May 10, during an air raid alert in the region, explosions were heard in Kharkiv due to an enemy attack on the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports .

Details

The mayor's office clarified that the enemy's gift was in a residential area.

"We have information about fires in private homes," Terekhov said.

The RMA added that, according to preliminary data, a private house was damaged in the strike on Kharkiv, and one person was wounded.

Russians hit an idle gas station in Kharkiv district with drones