Russians hit an idle gas station in Kharkiv district with drones
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Lancet UAVs attacked an idle gas station in Dergachi, Kharkiv region, damaging equipment and a nearby car, but there were no casualties.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops used Lancet drones to strike an idle gas station in Dergachi, damaging equipment and a nearby car, but there were no casualties, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.
At 14:15 in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, Russian Lancet UAVs made five strikes, hitting a non-operational gas station. No casualties
According to him, the attack damaged the equipment of the gas station and a civilian car that was nearby.
