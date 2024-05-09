Russians hit an idle gas station in Kharkiv district with drones

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops used Lancet drones to strike an idle gas station in Dergachi, damaging equipment and a nearby car, but there were no casualties, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

At 14:15 in Dergachi, Kharkiv district, Russian Lancet UAVs made five strikes, hitting a non-operational gas station. No casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the attack damaged the equipment of the gas station and a civilian car that was nearby.

