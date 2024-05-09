Kupyansk was shelled by Russian army in the morning: there is a casualty

On May 9, Russian troops shelled Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, wounding a 48-year-old woman and killing a 51-year-old man, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on May 9, at about 10:15 a.m., the Russian armed forces shelled the city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region with artillery.

"A 48-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized. In addition, a 51-year-old man died in hospital from an explosive injury," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

