Russia's attack on Kharkiv: update on the condition of 4 injured children

Three boys injured as a result of a Russian strike on the territory of a school in Kharkiv on May 8 are in intensive care, and a girl has been discharged for outpatient treatment, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Syniehubov reminded that the Russians struck Kharkiv on May 8 at 13:30. The shelling damaged a school building and apartment buildings on the territory of the educational institution, he said.

7 people were injured, including 4 children: A 15-year-old patient is in intensive care, stably serious, undergoing surgical treatment of his wounds; a 14-year-old boy is serious, stable, transferred from the operating room to intensive care: A 14-year-old patient is in intensive care, fragments have been removed, surgery has been performed, doctors are trying to save the limb; an 8-year-old girl received a superficial injury, the child's condition is moderate. She was discharged for outpatient treatment - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Addendum

According to Syniehubov, in total, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Bilyi Kolodyaz, Staryi Saltiv, and Lukianets came under aerial attacks.

In particular, on May 8 at 14:45 in the village Bilyi Kolodyaz of Chuhuiv district, 4 private houses, a hospital and a car were damaged as a result of shelling by UMPD D-30, the RMA head noted.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region," said Syniehubov.

