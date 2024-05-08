Shelling of Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to seven

Due to the Russian shelling of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, the number of wounded increased to 7 people. In total, there are four children among the wounded. This was reported by the spokesman of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office Dmytro Chubenko, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded in Saltovka has increased to 7 people. As a result of the explosion, a 32-year-old woman was lightly wounded and an 8-year-old girl had an explosive head wound with a closed head injury," Chubenko told reporters .

The Office of the Prosecutor General reportedthat on May 8 in the afternoon, the enemy army shelled the Saltivsky district of the city. A hit was recorded on the territory of the stadium of one of the schools.

"Seven civilians were injured, including four children: a girl of 8, two boys of 14 and a boy of 15. A school and nearby residential buildings were damaged," the OGP informs.

It is also reported that law enforcement officers and explosives experts are currently working to identify the type of ammunition the enemy used to hit the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).