Shelling of Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to seven

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107301 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154204 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39551 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63849 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32013 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57883 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225965 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237762 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224565 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57883 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Shelling of Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv: number of wounded increased to seven

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17675 views

Seven people, including four children aged 8, 14, and 15, were injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, which damaged a school and nearby residential buildings.

Due to the Russian shelling of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, the number of wounded increased to 7 people. In total, there are four children among the wounded. This was reported by the spokesman of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office Dmytro Chubenko, UNN reports.

"The number of wounded in Saltovka has increased to 7 people. As a result of the explosion, a 32-year-old woman was lightly wounded and an 8-year-old girl had an explosive head wound with a closed head injury," Chubenko told reporters .

The Office of the Prosecutor General reportedthat on May 8 in the afternoon, the enemy army shelled the Saltivsky district of the city. A hit was recorded on the territory of the stadium of one of the schools.

"Seven civilians were injured, including four children: a girl of 8, two boys of 14 and a boy of 15. A school and nearby residential buildings were damaged," the OGP informs.

It is also reported that law enforcement officers and explosives experts are currently working to identify the type of ammunition the enemy used to hit the city.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising