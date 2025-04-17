Ammunition for Gepard and artillery: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German government has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, it included ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and Leopard 2 tanks, demining vehicles and three wheeled self-propelled guns Zuzana 2. This is stated on the German government website, reports UNN.

Details

According to the list, it is indicated that Ukraine received 66 armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, four Kinetic Defense Vehicles - an advanced version of the new drone protection system.

Also, 38,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard Armed Forces, three Zuzana 2 wheeled artillery systems, 27,000 155-mm artillery rounds, 1,000 122-mm artillery rounds, 70 Vector reconnaissance drones, 10 ground drones, 6 Bergerpanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, four WISENT 1 demining vehicles with spare parts and two additional mine trawls were handed over.

In addition, Germany handed over 41 surveillance radars, 187 laser rangefinders, 92 infrared binoculars, 150,000 tourniquets and 1,300 sleeping bags.

Let us remind

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is expected to remain in his post under the new coalition government in Germany, announced new aid for Ukraine after arriving at NATO headquarters in Brussels.