Ammunition for Gepard and artillery: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11472 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57829 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57016 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65939 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65421 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59705 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77108 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57833 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62245 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77024 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116436 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125066 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3912 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22230 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26707 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121605 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63356 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Ammunition for Gepard and artillery: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9520 views

Germany has handed over ammunition for Gepard, Leopard 2 tanks, demining vehicles and Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. The package also includes armored vehicles, drones, radars and other equipment.

Ammunition for Gepard and artillery: Germany has handed over a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The German government has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine. In particular, it included ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns and Leopard 2 tanks, demining vehicles and three wheeled self-propelled guns Zuzana 2. This is stated on the German government website, reports UNN.

Details

According to the list, it is indicated that Ukraine received 66 armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, four Kinetic Defense Vehicles - an advanced version of the new drone protection system.

Also, 38,000 rounds of ammunition for the Gepard Armed Forces, three Zuzana 2 wheeled artillery systems, 27,000 155-mm artillery rounds, 1,000 122-mm artillery rounds, 70 Vector reconnaissance drones, 10 ground drones, 6 Bergerpanzer 2 armored recovery vehicles, four WISENT 1 demining vehicles with spare parts and two additional mine trawls were handed over.

In addition, Germany handed over 41 surveillance radars, 187 laser rangefinders, 92 infrared binoculars, 150,000 tourniquets and 1,300 sleeping bags.

Let us remind

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is expected to remain in his post under the new coalition government in Germany, announced new aid for Ukraine after arriving at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Flakpanzer Gepard
NATO
Leopard 2
Boris Pistorius
Germany
Ukraine
