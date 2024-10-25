Air defense and electronic warfare systems neutralize up to fifteen shaheds attacking Kyiv overnight - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 25, air defense and electronic warfare systems shot down about 15 enemy drones over Kyiv in two waves of attacks.
On the night of October 25, the Russian military attacked Kyiv with two large waves of drones, and up to fifteen enemy drones threatening the capital were detected and neutralized. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.
This is the fifteenth air attack on Kyiv in 25 days of October! Once again, the enemy, the Russian Federation, used only unmanned aerial vehicles. They were launched from the territory of the Kursk region and the Krasnodar region,
Details
It is noted that the barrage of ammunition hit the capital in two large waves. The first time the air raid was announced in Kyiv around midnight, and the second time - at about three in the morning. In total, the nighttime alarms lasted about 4 hours.
During this time, up to a dozen enemy drones that threatened the capital of Ukraine were detected and neutralized in various ways (air defense, electronic warfare, etc.),
He also emphasized that the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force.
Addendum
As a result of tonight's air attack in the capital, fragments fell in the capital. In particular, in the Darnytsia district of the city, debris from downed enemy drones caused trees and grass to catch fire in an open area. The fire was quickly extinguished.
There was no information on casualties. The data of the operational summary is being updated.